Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 22,121 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 22.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

