Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 8,438 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in HEICO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

