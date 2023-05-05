Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.