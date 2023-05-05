Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $320.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.