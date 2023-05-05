15,234 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $80.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $131.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

