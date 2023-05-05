Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IQVIA by 1,170.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in IQVIA by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,678,000 after buying an additional 355,482 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,404,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,324,000 after buying an additional 261,891 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after buying an additional 204,769 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $184.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

