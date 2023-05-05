Duality Advisers LP Sells 11,720 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Celsius by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Celsius by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $122.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

