Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Silgan by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silgan Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.