Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $307,000 Investment in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $100,769.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $188.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.
