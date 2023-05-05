Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $307,000 Investment in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $100,769.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $188.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.