1,169 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average of $231.75. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $282.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

