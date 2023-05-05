5,311 Shares in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaos in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Danaos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $54.46 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $88.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 56.30%. The company had revenue of $252.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.