Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 561.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

DX stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.58%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently -458.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

