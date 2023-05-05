Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $295,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,510 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.
Shopify Price Performance
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
