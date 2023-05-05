Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $287,000 in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CAE by 4.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.09 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

