Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $310,000 Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNS opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

