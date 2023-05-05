15,818 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 70,680 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 135,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI opened at $17.63 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

