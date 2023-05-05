Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $309,000 Position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at $165,823,205.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $493,071.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and have sold 27,665 shares worth $821,806. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DICE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

