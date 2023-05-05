Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $289,000 Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 214.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $165,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,549,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,345,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $542,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,140.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $165,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,549,207 shares in the company, valued at $867,345,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Down 5.6 %

Shutterstock stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $81.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $217.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.