Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6 %

CP opened at $78.37 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

