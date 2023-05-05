Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 919 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 5.6 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $389.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.75 and its 200 day moving average is $349.29. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $401.90.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

