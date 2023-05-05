Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 739.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SkyWest by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other news, Director James L. Welch bought 2,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

