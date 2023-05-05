Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sony Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $95.70.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

