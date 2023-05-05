Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $304,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,577 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 1,323.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.28.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

