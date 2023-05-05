Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $6,198,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

CNNE opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.87. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About Cannae

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.65. Cannae had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

