Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

