Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $306,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.01. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

