Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Stifel Financial by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Stifel Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,114,734. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SF shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

