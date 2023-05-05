Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $284,000 Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $61.37 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.38. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $637.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a report on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

