JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,730.92.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,603.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,731.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,582.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,275.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking will post 130.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.