Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Microchip Technology in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.72. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $76.03 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

