Mizuho Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,950.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,730.92.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,603.57 on Friday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,731.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,582.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,275.12.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 130.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 266,957.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 389,758 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 15,671.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $452,154,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

