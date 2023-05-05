5,898 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 651,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

