Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 20,154 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $17,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,060,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,409,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,952,000 after purchasing an additional 213,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

