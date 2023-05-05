Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $2,692,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

