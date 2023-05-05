Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HRL opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

