Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TSN opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.