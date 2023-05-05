Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 22,631 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 248,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

