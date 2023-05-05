Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 27,614 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,614 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFG opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

