Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,661.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,722.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,523.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,475.80.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

