30,381 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,026.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $106,392.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,687.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,026.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.