Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $107.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $139.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

