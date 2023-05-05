Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp Trading Down 6.3 %

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.