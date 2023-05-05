Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $981,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $27,220,302. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $933.62 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $941.87. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $858.89 and its 200 day moving average is $834.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

