Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,948 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,948 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

