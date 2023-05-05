Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

