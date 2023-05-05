Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PG&E by 121.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,653 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 107.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

