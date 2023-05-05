Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 127,510 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 127,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

