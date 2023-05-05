Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 127,510 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 127,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.9 %
WBD opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
