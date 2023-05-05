Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,223 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $469.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

