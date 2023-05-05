Metis Global Partners LLC Has $469,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,425 shares of company stock worth $3,014,358. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $221.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.73 and a 200-day moving average of $234.78.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

