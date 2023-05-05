Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,544,000 after buying an additional 24,295 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,773,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 343,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 349,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $55.64 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

